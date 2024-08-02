Suspect in deadly Schiller Park road rage shooting acted in self-defense: police

Schiller Park police said the man who shot and killed a 19-year-old during a Tuesday road rage incident will not be charged because he was acting in self-defense.

The shooting took place around 5:50 p.m. near Irving Park Road and Scott Street.

After a road-rage incident that started on I-294, police said 19-year-old Malachi Johnson got out of his car and approached the other vehicle. Both drivers then pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire.

Johnson was shot once in the upper body. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman who was in his car was also shot. She was taken to Loyola Medical Center where she was treated and released.

The other man that was involved in the shooting and the four others who were in his car were not struck by gunfire.

After reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses, Schiller Park police and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office decided no charges would be filed against the second shooter because he acted in self-defense and possessed a valid FOID and a concealed carry license, police said.