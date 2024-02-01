Suspect sought after making hoax bomb threat at Crystal Lake Public Library: police

A search is underway for a 23-year-old man accused of making hoax bomb threats in multiple Chicago suburbs and at the Crystal Lake Public Library.

Jacob Spiro is wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with a reported bomb threat at the library on Sept. 14, 2023.

Police say a library employee received a message through the library's chat platform, claiming there was a bomb inside the building.

The library was evacuated and officers searched the library, but didn't find anything suspicious.

Based on collected evidence, police say the bomb threat wasn't credible and that it was likely a "swatting" call. They also found that several other hoax bomb threats were reported throughout the Chicago suburbs.

The suspect identified in those hoax calls was Spiro and the warrant for his arrest was obtained on Jan. 24, 2024.

Spiro is facing three possible charges, according to police:

2 counts of Disorderly Conduct-720 ILCS 5/26-1(a)(3)

False Bomb Threat, a class 3 felony

False Crime Report, a class 4 felony

Anyone with more information on the case or Spiro is urged to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620.