Suspect sought in deadly November shooting in Wentworth Gardens

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting last November in the 200 block of West 38th Place.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to police. Police released 

The suspect was seen driving a 2016 white Nissan Juke.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Area One at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com.