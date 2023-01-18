Suspect sought in deadly November shooting in Wentworth Gardens

Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last November in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to police. Police released

The suspect was seen driving a 2016 white Nissan Juke.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Area One at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com.