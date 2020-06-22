Suspect sought in Near West Side shooting

article

Police are asking the public for information about a suspect in a shooting last week on the Near West Side.

A man in a yellow hoodie and red pants fired a handgun at a group of people at 7:35 pm. June 16 in the 1500 block of West Fillmore Street, striking one of them, according to Chicago police.

The 18-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and three other persons of interest they’re seeking to identify in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.