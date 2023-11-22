Suspect sought in West Town sexual assault

Police are searching for the suspect who stalked a woman from a West Town bus stop and sexually assaulted her last Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., the suspect allegedly followed the woman from the bus stop at Western and Chicago avenues and forced her into a gangway in the 2400 block of West Superior Street, police said. He then pushed her against the stairs and tried to take off their clothes.

A passerby heard the victim screaming for help and chased the suspect away, police said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing west on Superior Street and south on Campbell Avenue. He was described as "disheveled and dirty" between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7, roughly 120 pounds with short black hair.

He was wearing a beige fleece sweater with a green half front and beige sleeves, blue jean pants and white high-top gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be sent through cpdtip.com.