Suspect steals Cook County deputy’s car after hitting officer, police say

The Brief A Cook County sheriff's deputy was injured after a suspect stole his squad car and hit him, police said. The deputy tried to stop individuals who tried to flee after a car crash near the Cook County Jail early Saturday. The suspect who stole the car drove away but was later apprehended by Illinois State Police.



A Cook County Sheriff’s deputy was injured after a suspect stole his squad car and hit him near the county’s jail on Saturday morning.

The suspect was part of a crew accused of trying to steal an ATM at a business before crashing near the jail.

What we know:

The series of events began a little after 7 a.m. when four male offenders in a dark-colored Jeep SUV approached a business in the 2800 block of W. 55th Street in Gage Park and tried to steal an ATM before fleeing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

They then hit a separate SUV driven by a 65-year-old man in the 3100 block of S. California Avenue.

Around 7:30 a.m., the deputy was patrolling the jail perimeter when he came across a car crash, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

As the deputy got out of his car, he saw four individuals flee the scene, police said.

Three of the offenders were arrested, but one of the individuals "pushed past" the deputy and got into his squad car.

The deputy tried to pull the individual from the squad car, but they drove away and struck the deputy.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was later apprehended by Illinois State Police in the 7800 block of the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Three guns were recovered from the crash.

CPD's area detectives are investigating the case.