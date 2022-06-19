Suspect stole victim's cell phone at Fullerton Brown Line station: police

article

Chicago Mass Transit detectives are searching for a suspect who stole a woman's phone at the Fullerton Brown Line station last week.

The incident occurred on June 14 at 4 p.m.

The victim was approached by the suspect, who forcefully took her phone from her hand, police said.

The offender is described as male, Black and about 18 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 745-4706.