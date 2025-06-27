Suspect wanted in connection with South Shore murder
(Chicago police)
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the South Shore neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Merrill Avenue, according to police. A witness reported hearing two men arguing followed by several gunshots.
Officers found a 56-year-old man unresponsive in the front yard with gunshot wounds to the head and hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Alonzo Smith, of Chicago, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.
