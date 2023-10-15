Suspect wanted in CTA Blue Line robbery in East Garfield Park

article

Mass Transit Detectives are asking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a victim in a CTA Blue Line station Friday morning.

Police say the robbery happened in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road in East Garfield Park at about 10:08 a.m.

The offender stole the victim's wallet from his pants pocket. The victim tried to push the offender away and fell to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, the suspect fled the scene with his cash.

Police say the offender is between 30 and 40 years old. He is roughly 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1. He has a black mustache and light facial hair.

He wore a gray hoodie with a white Nike logo with a blue backpack, dark jeans, and gray/black shoes.