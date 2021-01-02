Suspect wanted for string of burglaries reported in Gresham, Brainerd

Police are warning residents of a recent string of burglaries reported in Gresham and Brainerd on the South Side.

In two of the incidents, a man attempted to enter the home through a back door, Chicago police said. In the third incident, the man broke into a garage and stole vehicle equipment, police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 12 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street;

About 2 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of West 90th Place; and

About 1 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 8800 Block of South Justine Street.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old with a medium build, police said. He wore a black skull cap and a surgical mask, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.

