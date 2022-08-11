Suspect wanted in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Chicago's East Side neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a bicyclist in Chicago's East Side neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the 9900 block of South Avenue L.

At about 6:15 a.m., a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle failed to stop after the crash.

According to witnesses, the striking vehicle was a black SUV or van and was last seen traveling northbound on Avenue L.

It is currently unknown if the vehicle sustained any damage, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.