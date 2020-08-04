Suspected slider thief at Buckhead gas station met with gunfire

Slider thieves got more than they bargained for when they stopped at a Buckhead gas station after spotting a luxury SUV they wanted to take.

Surveillance video shows one of the two thieves get out, crouch down, and move toward the door.

But the owner, who was pumping gas spots what is happening and pulls a weapon.

Seeing the challenge, the would-be thief decides not to stick around but starts firing toward the SUV as he flees to the getaway sedan.

The video shows other drivers drop to the pavement to try to avoid getting struck.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police in Atlanta and elsewhere caught a break from the gas station crimes during the early days of the pandemic. Authorities explain most people were hunkering down inside their homes.

Now, those crimes have ticked back up.

