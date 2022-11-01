Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

article

The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd.

The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, roughly 5'6" to 5'7".

He was wearing a camouflage hat, blue surgical mask, black zip-up "Michael Jordan" hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and purple gloves.

The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, roughly 5'9" to 5'11".

He was wearing a white baseball hat with a black bill and "Hawks" in yellow letters, a black balaclava facial covering, a yellow vest with white reflective vertical stripes and "Security" printed on the bottom right side, a blue long sleeve with "NASA" on the front, red sweatpants with white stripes on the sides and white paint marks.

The suspects are currently at large.

If any person has information on this incident, you are asked to report any tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.