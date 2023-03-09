Suspects robbed 4 victims at gunpoint within hours of each other: police

Four armed robberies were reported within five hours of each other across Chicago.

In each instance, multiple armed offenders approached victims on the public way in the late evening or early morning hours.

The offenders then demanded the victims' property and threatened the use of force.

After taking the victims' property, the offenders entered a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In one incident, a victim was battered in the side of the head.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

1500 block of West Altgeld Street on March 8 at 8:40 a.m.

700 block of West Fulton Market on March 8 at 10:20 p.m.

1000 block of West 18th Street on March 8 at 10:45 p.m.

1700 block of South Union Avenue on March 9 at 12:50 a.m.

Chicago police describe the offenders as four African American men, between the ages of 18 and 22 years old. They were wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants and dark ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.