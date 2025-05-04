Suspects on the run after shooting during car theft attempt in Skokie, police say

The Brief Multiple suspects tried to steal a car in Skokie and exchanged gunfire with the vehicle’s owner after being confronted, police said. The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Christiana Avenue; no injuries were reported. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large; anyone with information is urged to contact Skokie police.



Multiple suspects are on the run after trying to steal a car in Skokie and opening fire when confronted by the vehicle’s owner, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Christiana Avenue in Skokie.

Officers arrived to find property damage caused by gunfire, police said. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects began shooting after the vehicle owner interrupted the attempted theft.

An exchange of gunfire followed between the owner and the suspects, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspects fled the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police haven't said how many suspects were involved or released any further details.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900 or the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at 847/933-TIPS (8477).