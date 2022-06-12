Suspects smashing doors at Norwood Park businesses with sledgehammer, stealing liquor and money: police

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of robberies that occurred last month in Norwood Park.

In each incident, the offenders used a sledgehammer or large rock to smash the glass door of the business to gain entry, police said.

The offenders then took large amounts of liquor, money and cigarettes from the business.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

6000 block of North Northwest Hwy. on May 8 at 4:43 a.m.

5200 block of Nagle Ave. on May 9 at 4:40 a.m.

6000 block of North Northwest Hwy. on May 10 at 5:22 a.m.

5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on May 18 at 2:39 a.m.

4300 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on May 18 at 2:43 a.m.

700 block of West Randolph St. on May 18 at 4:12 a.m.

1800 block of West Division St. on May 18 at 5:11 a.m.

1900 block of West Division St. on May 18 at 5:32 a.m.

The offenders are described as male, Black, wearing dark clothing and face masks.

The offenders have also used the following vehicles:

Black Dodge Durgano with no license plates

Black Porsche Panamera bearing a stolen license plate

White four-door Sedan possible BMW

Black Mercedes-Benz coupe

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.