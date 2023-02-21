Suspects sought in armed robbery of Beach Park gas station

article

Police are looking for two suspects that held up a gas station at gunpoint Monday night in suburban Beach Park.

Two males wearing black masks and black hats entered a gas station in the 38300 block of North Sheridan Road around 9:30 p.m. Upon entering, one of the suspects who was armed with a pistol pointed it at the ceiling and fired a shot, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

He then pointed the gun at the cashiers and demanded money while the other suspect stole several vapes, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspects fled the scene southeast on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic males between 17-23 years old. They wore black pants, black shoes and gray construction gloves. The armed suspect wore a gray Nike hoodie and a black North Face backpack. The other suspect wore a black North Face jacket.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 377-4000 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.