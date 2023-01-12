Suspects sought in Brighton Park business smash-and-grab

A business in Brighton Park was vandalized and burglarized early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to a burglar alarm at a commercial retail store in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue around 12:54 a.m. after a front window was smashed.

Responding officers did not find anyone in the business when they arrived, but merchandise appeared to be stolen.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.