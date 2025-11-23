Chicago crime: 2 suspects sought in North Side sexual assault, police say

The Brief Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in a sexual assault of a woman on the North Side. Two women were walking when they were approached by the two suspects. One of the suspects assaulted a woman at gunpoint, police said.



What we know:

The assault took place in the 2900 block of W. Wilson Avenue in Ravenswood Manor, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m., the female victim and her female friend were walking in the neighborhood when they saw the two male suspects.

The suspects then chased and apprehended them.

One of the females was held at knife point by one of the suspects. The other suspect dragged the victim to an alley and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, police said.

Police described the first suspect as a Black and Hispanic male standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a Nike Tech jacket, black pants, and dark gym shoes.

The other suspect was described as a white Hispanic male standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighing between 135 and 150 pounds. He wore a Nike Tech jacket, dark pants, and gym shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference JJ497958.