Suspects sought in South Loop looting

Chicago police released images Friday of individuals wanted for looting in August in the South Loop.

The looting took place about 6:50 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 1900 block of South Archer Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.