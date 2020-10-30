Suspects sought in South Loop looting
CHICAGO - Chicago police released images Friday of individuals wanted for looting in August in the South Loop.
The looting took place about 6:50 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 1900 block of South Archer Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.
Police say these suspects are wanted in connection with looting Aug. 10, 2020, in the South Loop | Chicago Police Department