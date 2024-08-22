Suspects try to break into Chicago liquor store using truck and chains: police

An investigation is underway on Chicago's Far South Side after a liquor store was damaged early Thursday.

Chicago police officers responded to the liquor store in the 9700 block of South Commercial Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the front doors of the store were damaged. Police determined that the offenders responsible for the damage were in a dark-colored pickup truck and used chains to break down the front doors. Fortunately, police said they did not make it into the store and nothing was taken.

No suspects are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.