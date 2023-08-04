2 members of Des Plaines Police Department staff hospitalized after suspicious package found

A suspicious package was found at the Des Plaines Police Department Friday afternoon.

In response to the suspicious package, multiple local and federal agencies responded to the scene.

As a precautionary measure, two members of the police department staff were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening symptoms for evaluation.

The investigation into the nature and origin of the suspicious package is ongoing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Operations were relocated to City Hall, where services will be available to the public until normal operations resume.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story, chek back for updates.