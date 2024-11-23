4 hurt on Chicago's West Side after SUV crashes into liquor store

Four people were injured when a car drove into a liquor store on Chicago’s West Side early Saturday morning.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a Ford SUV northbound on Cicero Avenue when she swerved and drove into the storefront around 1:30 a.m., police said.

Four patrons from inside the store were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passengers in the SUV refused medical treatment.

Citations related to the crash are pending.