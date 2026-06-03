SUV fully engulfed in flames on Dan Ryan Expressway during rush hour

An SUV caught fire on the Dan Ryan Expressway during the Wednesday morning rush.

What we know:

SkyFox captured footage at the scene just before 7 a.m. of the SUV fully engulfed in flames in the right lane of the inbound Dan Ryan near 18th Street.

Fire crews shot water at the vehicle from the underpass below before several firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze in a matter of minutes.

Traffic on the inbound expressway was able to get by in the left lane.

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What we don't know:

There is no word on whether anyone was injured or how the car caught on fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.