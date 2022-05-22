SWAT called after man barricades himself inside Englewood building

A man barricaded himself inside a residential building in Englewood Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth.

According to police, at about 6:36 a.m., a man, who was possibly armed with a weapon, barricaded himself on the second floor of the building.

Chicago police said it was unknown if other occupants were present.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

SWAT was called to the scene.

No other information was released.

Advertisement



