SWAT responds after barricaded suspect seen shooting 2 men in Gresham

A man barricaded himself inside a home after he was seen by police shooting two men in Gresham on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 12:25 a.m., officers on patrol saw a man shooting from an alley into a garage in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue, police said. A responding officer fired a shot at the man before he fled.

Officers found two males inside the garage, a 60-year-old man who was struck in the upper right thigh, and a 50-year-old man who was struck in the right leg, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 60-year-old is in good condition and the younger man is in serious condition.

After running from the scene, the man barricaded himself inside a home, police said. The SWAT team has responded.

It is unknown if the man was struck by the officer’s shot.