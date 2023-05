There was a SWAT response at a home in South Shore after a man with a gun would not leave Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of S. South Shore Drive around 12:40 a.m.

Police say a man with a gun refused to come out of the residence.

The SWAT team eventually went inside and cleared the area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No arrests were made. There is no further information available at this time.