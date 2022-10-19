Possible gunman prompts SWAT situation at Edgewater apartment

A barricade situation at an Edgewater apartment that began Tuesday night has carried into Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

Police said a male, possibly armed with a gun, barricaded himself inside an apartment at a complex around 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

The gunman is believed to be the suspect in a burglary, according to police.

SWAT is currently responding to the scene.

Winthrop Avenue between Thorndale and Glenlake avenues has been shut down due to police activity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.