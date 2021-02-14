Arrest made after SWAT responds to gunfire in Lawndale

A barricaded person was arrested after a police SWAT team responded to gunfire Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 12:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A SWAT team was called after police determined the shooter was barricaded inside a building.

The incident ended about 1:15 p.m. with the suspect’s arrest, police said. No charges have been filed.