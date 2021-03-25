SWAT standoff ends in Ravenswood Manor
CHICAGO - A man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after he barricaded himself inside a home and allegedly cut someone in Ravenswood Manor.
A SWAT team was called at 7 a.m. for a man barricaded inside a home in the 2900 block of West Giddings Street, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.
A male and female inside with the man were released to safety, James said. The man, age 65, had lacerations to his leg.
The barricaded man was arrested about 9:30 a.m. and taken to Swedish Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.