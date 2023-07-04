Swim advisories, beach closures in effect for Chicago and suburbs

It may be a hot Fourth of July, but swimming is not an option everywhere. Here's an update on beach closures.

In Chicago, Montrose Beach is the only beach under a swim ban at last check. However, according to the Park District website, it is not due to water quality.

Additionally, Leone Beach and Marion Mahony Griffin Beach are under a swim advisory.

In Evanston, most beaches remain closed Tuesday due to elevated bacteria levels. Clark Street Beach is closed for the setup of tonight's fireworks display, but South Boulevard Beach is open for swimming.

In Lake County, Rosewood Beach in Highland Park is back open today after a closure Monday due to elevated bacteria counts. The Park District says swimmers are welcome to hop in the water until 6 p.m. tonight.