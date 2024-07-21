Swimmer rescued from Illinois Beach State Park in Zion

A swimmer was rescued from a beach in Zion two hours after disappearing in the water Saturday night.

The Beach Park Fire Department responded to Illinois Beach State Park just after 8 p.m. for a call about a swimmer in distress.

A 26-year-old man went under the water and never resurfaced. Firefighters and paramedics from Beach Park and Zion searched the area where he was last seen.

The swimmer was found and pulled out of the lake around 10 p.m.

He was transported to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan. His condition is unknown at this time.