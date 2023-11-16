Illinois man charged with possession of child pornography

An Illinois man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, the Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Sabin St. in Sycamore. After collecting evidence, police say they took 69-year-old Richard Milam into custody.

He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and is being held for a detention hearing, police said.

Richard Milam | ISP

No further information was immediately provided. Anonymous tips regarding child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.