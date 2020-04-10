Tampa man's motorcycle stolen while he volunteered making PPE for hospitals

When he’s not working his full-time job, Michael Guinn has spent every waking hour inside a Seminole Heights community church, 3-D printing face shields to donate to our hospitals.

“It’s been a lot of work. I’m telemarketing for the day for the Defense Department, and all of my other spare hours I’m here, 3-D printing,” Guinn told FOX 13.

He blamed his hectic schedule when he ran home for more supplies Thursday night and realized his motorcycle wasn't parked where he remembered.

“I’m like, 'Maybe I’m delirious. Maybe I moved it,” he said. “I was thinking to myself, 'No, I’m not crazy. My bike is gone.”

It turns out, his neighbor's surveillance camera caught a suspect rolling black Suzuki away just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Another person was walking behind, pushing a bicycle.

“You would think with everybody home, there would be less thefts going on because there’s a lot more people at home watching everything, but unfortunately that’s not the case,” Guinn said “I don’t even know what to think about it. Thankfully, I’m doing positive things right now, that is giving me positive vibes.”

Those positive vibes have manifested hundreds of 'halo shields' for healthcare workers. Guinn and a team of volunteers are running 14 3-D printers to churn out the shields as quickly as possible.

They’re not charging the hospitals for the face coverings. Community donations have funded the project, so far.

Now he hopes the community can help track down his bike.

The Tampa Police Department is actively investigating the theft. Guinn’s bike is a Black Suzuki DRZ 400 SM with a Yoshimura exhaust. The license plate is PIRAT3.

To learn how you can help with his 3-D printing effort, e-mail mrgwerx@gmail.com.