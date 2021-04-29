Target hiring thousands for distribution center in Little Village: report

Target is planning to hire 2,000 people to work at a distribution center that is expected to open this summer on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to a report.

The Chicago Tribune reports Target CEO Brian Cornell announced the hiring plans for the Little Village site and that wages will start at $18 per hour.

The distribution centers ship merchandise to various Target stores in the region.

Along with distribution centers in Wisconsin and Indiana, the Little Village facility will be the first in Chicago. Target also has a fulfillment center in Joliet, which ships items to customers’ homes.

Already, Target has initiated the hiring process for the facility in Little Village. Job openings can be found online.

In addition, Target will be at several hiring events in Little Village in May where people can apply for positions, according to the Tribune.

The new facility will be located along Interstate 55 where the former Crawford Power Generating Station once stood.