Taste of Chicago 2025: Music, food and everything you need to know

The Brief Taste of Chicago runs Sept. 5–7 in Grant Park with more than 50 food vendors. The free festival features music headliners Lupe Fiasco, JoJo and Elvis Crespo. Attractions include a Ferris wheel, karaoke competitions, family activities, art, and a drone and fireworks show.



Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park next month for a three-day celebration of food, music and culture.

What we know:

The city’s signature food and music festival will run daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., September 5–7, and is free to the public.

More than 50 food vendors and food trucks will showcase Chicago’s diverse dining scene, including favorites like Harold’s Chicken, Lou Malnati’s, The Original Rainbow Cone and Eli’s Cheesecake.

A woman eats a piece of deep-dish Chicago-style pizza during the Taste of Chicago in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2023. Some 35 restaurants and 15 food trucks participated in the 2023 event. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Expand

On the main stage, Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco headlines Friday, followed by pop-R&B artist JoJo on Saturday and Latin star Elvis Crespo on Sunday. The Goose Island Stage will spotlight local DJs and artists across genres including hip hop, R&B, house, jazz and bachata.

New this year, a drone and fireworks show will light up the sky at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Food and drink highlights

Vendors range from neighborhood staples to international cuisines like Senegalese, Indian, Thai and Mexican.

Eli’s Cheesecake will mark its 45th birthday on Saturday with a 1,000-pound cheesecake, served free while supplies last.

Beverages include everything from Malört-based Chicago Spritz cocktails to adult slushies and craft beer at Goose Island’s pop-up beer hall. Non-alcoholic options like blueberry strawberry-lemonade will also be available.

Family fun and activities

The Disney Resorts Family Village will offer inflatables, slides, games and basketball shootouts. A 112-foot Ferris wheel returns with $10 rides for kids and $12 for adults, including an ADA-accessible gondola.

Festivalgoers can try their hand at karaoke for a chance to win $500 or test their neighborhood knowledge in trivia competitions. Kids and parents can also create art together at workshops hosted by Somos Arte Chicago, while the Design Museum of Chicago’s "Flag Feast" invites guests to design their own flags.

Fitness and community events

On Saturday morning, the Run Mag Mile 5K and 10K kicks off at Buckingham Fountain, with more than 6,500 participants expected. Runners will get exclusive food tastings and access to a post-race brunch party.

What you can do:

For the full lineup, vendor list and more, visit Chicago.gov/Taste.