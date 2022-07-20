'Taste of CPS': Chicago students test out new lunch menu items

Some Chicago Public School students and community members are getting their say on the lunch menu for the upcoming school year.

School lunches get a bad rap, so CPS is bringing in some tiny taste testers. They joined CPS CEO Pedro Martinez on Wednesday to sample new lunch items at Whittier Elementary School.

The event was one of 40 testing sessions being held across the district this summer.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The new items are from the district's meal contractors — Aramark and Open Kitchens.

The breakfast tacos got rave reviews.

"I like it!" one student exclaimed.

And if you know kids, that's all you're going to get.

The potential new items include fruit smoothies, chilaquiles and barbeque tofu.