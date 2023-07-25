Tavern on Rush owner to open new restaurant across the street

The owner of Chicago's iconic Tavern on Rush restaurant is making a comeback.

Phil Stefani has exciting plans to open a brand-new restaurant right across the street from where Tavern on Rush sat.

The new restaurant will be situated in the Thompson Chicago Hotel, where the Italian-seafood restaurant Nico Osteria is currently located. Nico will close its doors this fall.

Spanning approximately 16,000 square feet, the new spot promises to offer a spacious and inviting dining experience. Guests can look forward to enjoying their meals both indoors and outdoors, as the restaurant will feature a ground-level patio to enhance the dining experience.

With this highly anticipated project, Stefani aims to continue the legacy of excellence associated with Tavern on Rush and bring a fresh and exciting dining option to Chicago's vibrant Rush Street area.