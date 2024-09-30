Tavern on Rush reopens in Gold Coast hotel

Popular Gold Coast restaurant Tavern on Rush will reopen across the street from its former location Monday afternoon.

After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, the original location closed in October 2022. Owner Phil Stefani blamed "contractual circumstances."

The new restaurant will be situated in the Thompson Chicago Hotel, where the Italian-seafood restaurant Nico Osteria used to be.

Spanning approximately 16,000 square feet, the new spot promises to offer a spacious and inviting dining experience. Guests can look forward to enjoying their meals both indoors and outdoors, as the restaurant will feature a ground-level patio to enhance the dining experience.

With this highly anticipated project, Stefani aims to continue the legacy of excellence associated with Tavern on Rush and bring a fresh and exciting dining option to Chicago's vibrant Rush Street area.