article

A China Airlines plane crashed into a baggage cart while taxiing Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, the collision happened around 6:30 a.m., with no injuries reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The plane, flight #5240, made contact with the baggage cart that happened to be on the airfield at the same time. One of the engines was damaged due to the crash.

Advertisement

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene.