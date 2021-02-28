Taxpayers on hook for 3 full months salary to Madigan, his 3-day replacement and second replacement

Illinois state Comptroller Susana Mendoza says last week's debacle in attempting to fill the House seat vacated by longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan presents a prime reason for supporting her "No Exit Bonus" legislation.

The first replacement for Madigan resigned after three days on the job, and his successor was named Thursday.

Under state law, all three would be eligible for a full month's pay for February. Mendoza-backed legislation would pay lawmakers only for the days in a month they worked after joining or before leaving the General Assembly.

The proposal is under consideration in the House and Senate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP