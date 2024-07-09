Taylor Casey: Officer suspended amid search for missing Chicago woman in Bahamas

Nearly three weeks have passed since Taylor Casey, a Chicago woman, vanished from a yoga retreat in the Bahamas.

On Tuesday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced the suspension of a high-ranking officer involved in the investigation.

The suspension of Chief Superintendent and Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department came late last week due to a "concerning voice note" circulating on social media. Officials have not elaborated on the contents of the voice note but expressed concern that it raises questions about the integrity of the police department and its investigation into Casey's disappearance.

Despite the suspension, the Royal Bahamas Police Force assured the public that the search for Casey would not be affected.

Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19 during her yoga retreat. On June 22, a dog picked up a scent from a tent at the retreat site and tracked it to the water, but the trail ended there. Two days later, Casey's phone was found under 50 feet of water. Investigators are using divers and submersible drone technology to search the area.

Taylor Casey | Provided

"Results will not come overnight, but rest assured, the investigation is being vigorously pursued. It will not disappear out the back door. It will not disappear," said Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The police force is also investigating another missing persons case involving a 17-year-old who disappeared more than seven weeks ago. Investigators have not indicated if the two cases are connected.

Casey's mother, Collette Seymore, has traveled to the Bahamas to meet with police and U.S. Embassy officials. She is now asking for the FBI to take over the search.