Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 Person of the Year

Taylor Swift on Wednesday was named Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, capping off a major year for the 33-year-old pop superstar.

Swift beat out a short list of other finalists, including King Charles III, chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, the hit film "Barbie," and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"Swift’s accomplishments as an artist — culturally, critically, and commercially — are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point," Time wrote in a piece about the honor.

" As a pop star, she sits in rarefied company, alongside Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Madonna; as a songwriter, she has been compared to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Joni Mitchell," it continued. "As a businesswoman, she has built an empire worth, by some estimates, over $1 billion. And as a celebrity—who by dint of being a woman is scrutinized for everything from whom she dates to what she wears—she has long commanded constant attention and knows how to use it."

It was the latest milestone for Swift, who dominated headlines with her sold-out "Eras Tour" around the world, a giant concert movie in theaters, and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift’s concert film, which had a $92.8 million debut in October, is wrapping up its theatrical run soon with over $250 million globally. Swift, along with Beyoncé for her "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," chose to partner with AMC Theatres to distribute their concert films, as opposed to a traditional studio.

