Teachers strike forcing student-athletes to forfeit games

Soccer coach Alvaro Perez, a high school teacher of 25 years, has crossed the picket line for the Washington High School Patriots.

"I believe there are a lot of politics going on,” he said. “I became a teacher to work with these young men."

The soccer team assembled on Tuesday at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School in Roseland to play their regional semifinal game against the Evergreen Park Mustangs.

However, they ended up in a scrimmage against one another.

The Illinois High School Association’s website shows the team forfeited the game because CPS runs Washington High School and the Teachers Union is on strike.

An appeal has been sent to the Illinois High School Association to reverse the decision that they made Friday, creating a strike policy that means 100 high schools with boys soccer teams that have advanced to regionals can’t play.

IHSA is refusing to review the appeal.

Advertisement

CEO Janice Jackson addressed student-athletes in a statement Tuesday.

It reads in part: “My heart goes out to all of our student-athletes who have been affected by the strike. It’s not fair nor is it acceptable that their dream of a state championship is being jeopardized.”

"There's nothing we will be able to say to any student-athlete, nothing,” said CTU Vice President, Stacy Davis-Gates.

The strike would need to end Wednesday by noon for any of the teams to be able to play and reschedule.