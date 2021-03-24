Tech company purchases vacant Aurora campus, will create several hundred jobs

article

A major tech company is moving its global headquarters to Chicago's western suburbs.

The City of Aurora announced Tuesday that IT People Network (ITPN) will relocate to the former Robert Morris University Aurora Campus off Route 59. The location is just north of Fox Valley Mall.

The campus was vacated two years ago when the university consolidated services to its downtown Chicago campus, eventually merging with Roosevelt University.

ITPN will relocate all current US-based corporate employees to the new campus.

The campus was vacated two years ago when the university consolidated services to its downtown Chicago campus, eventually merging with Roosevelt University. (City of Aurora)

"We made the decision to expand and consolidate operations at what will be our new state-of-the-art headquarters in Aurora because of the incredible opportunities this city offers," said ITPN President and CEO Amit Dutta.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The move is expected to also bring several hundred new jobs to Aurora over the next three to five years.