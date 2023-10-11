Tech glitch halts CPS admissions tests, students await rescheduled dates

School admissions tests at Chicago Public Schools were postponed Wednesday after the district's testing platform crashed.

The crash occurred while students were taking the exams.

The district says it is working on giving students new dates to make it up.

CPS eighth-graders take the test for a chance at getting into selective enrollment high schools.

CPS released the following statement:

"Due to technical issues with the vendor testing platform, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is pausing testing of the High School Admissions Test (HSAT) today. We recognize the stress many students and families experience when it comes to admissions testing. CPS leadership is working with our vendor to ensure their technical issues are resolved and to provide alternative testing dates for students who were impacted by the vendor’s technical issues. We will continue to provide updates to families and schools as soon as possible."