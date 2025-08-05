Teen arrested within 40 minutes of armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint. The carjacking happened on North Latrobe Avenue; the arrest came less than 40 minutes later. The teen also faces a charge of firing a gun into a vehicle.



A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after carjacking a man at gunpoint and firing a gun into a vehicle on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The teen was arrested in the 400 block of South Cuyler Avenue in Oak Park, less than 40 minutes after he allegedly took a vehicle from a 28-year-old man at gunpoint in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue, in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the teen also fired shots into a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police did not make clear if the vehicle the boy allegedly took at gunpoint is the same car he's accused of firing shots into.

Charges:

The boy is facing two felony counts.

Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

Aggravated assault for discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle