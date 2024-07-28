Teen arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Indiana lake: state police

A Kentucky teen was arrested Saturday night on charges of attempted murder after a shooting at Rainbow Lake in Derby, Indiana.

Indiana State Police responded around 8 p.m. to reports of gunfire.

Deputies arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds and a third person with minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

The shooting victims were transported to area hospitals, and their conditions are unknown.

Deputies discovered two vehicles involved in the incident leaving the area.

A male juvenile was taken into custody and later transported to Perry County Jail on several charges, including:

Attempted murder, Level 1 felony

Aggravated battery, Level 3 felony

Battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 5 felony

Criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony

Pointing a firearm, Level 6 felony

Dealing marijuana, Class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor

The teen was later moved to a juvenile facility.

Indiana State Police said they will not release the names of those involved due to their juvenile status.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.