Teen arrested nearly 3 weeks after Halloween armed robbery and carjacking, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested weeks after an armed carjacking and robbery in Bridgeport. The teen faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor count of battery. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was assaulted and robbed on Halloween.



A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery that left a man injured on the South Side last month, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the teen was arrested on Wednesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Ave., in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Investigators identified him as one of the suspects involved in the Oct. 31 attack in the 2600 block of South Emerald Ave., in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

According to police, the teen and others hit, robbed, and carjacked a 42-year-old man at gunpoint.

The teen faces two felony counts, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, along with a misdemeanor battery charge.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.