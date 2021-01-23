Teen boy, 15, grazed in East Garfield Park shooting: police

A teenage boy was grazed in a shooting Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy, 15, was walking about 7:30 p.m. when someone in a passing black Lincoln sedan fired shots at him in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy was grazed in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Less than 90 minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in nearby West Garfield Park. Two men were killed in separate shootings in the same neighborhood Friday afternoon.